in Waxes, Topicals, Shatters, Sativa, Oils, Kief, Indica, Hybrids, Flower, Edibles, Concentrates

Here at Allegany Medical Marijuana Dispensary (AMMD), we recognize the essential value of marijuana as a viable treatment option. Our goal is to help individuals think about marijuana in a new way–as a staple of healthy diets and healthy lives.

100 Beall Street

Cumberland, Maryland 21502

United States

Bookmark this |Send E-mail